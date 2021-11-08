Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Angola diamond international conference open to online audience
The organisers of the event, which will take place will at the Saurimo Diamond Development Hub in the eastern Lunda Sul Province, said registration is now open for the online participants.
Hybrid conferences are now common as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Angola’s land borders are still closed in a bid to control the virus, however, it recently re-opened its airspace, which allows flights in and out of the country.
The diamond conference will examine geological-mining research, diamond exploration in Angola, technological innovation, logistics and the financing of diamond projects.
It will bring together the mining ministers of the main African diamond-producing nations, leaders of diamond companies, national and international experts in the industry, as well as business people committed to the country's strategy of diversification, integration and economic growth.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished