Angola diamond international conference open to online audience

The inaugural Angola International Diamond Conference (AIDC), which is scheduled for the end of this month, will be opened to an online audience.

The organisers of the event, which will take place will at the Saurimo Diamond Development Hub in the eastern Lunda Sul Province, said registration is now open for the online participants.

Hybrid conferences are now common as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angola’s land borders are still closed in a bid to control the virus, however, it recently re-opened its airspace, which allows flights in and out of the country.

The diamond conference will examine geological-mining research, diamond exploration in Angola, technological innovation, logistics and the financing of diamond projects.

It will bring together the mining ministers of the main African diamond-producing nations, leaders of diamond companies, national and international experts in the industry, as well as business people committed to the country's strategy of diversification, integration and economic growth.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



