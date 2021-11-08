BlueRock boosts Q3 diamond output at SA mine

AIM-listed diamond producer, BlueRock Diamond, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in South Africa, has produced 7,682 carats in the third quarter of 2021, up 38% from 5,577 carats, a year earlier.

“With 7,682 carats produced, this has been another record quarter driven by quality high-grade kimberlite being mined and the new crushing plant providing a consistent feed to the old three-pan processing plant,” said company executive chairperson Mike Houston.

“It augurs well for the transition to the new four-pan plant, which will be completed during October.”

He said they discovered four high-value diamonds during the quarter sold for over $1 million, including a record 58.6 carat stone.

Houston also said that the market for rough diamonds remained firm throughout the quarter with strong buyer participation at the South Africa tenders and a growing interest for Kareevlei diamonds as reflected in their average price of $554 per carat, the highest quarterly price achieved by the company.

“This average quarterly price has been influenced by the four high-value stones recovered, however, the year-to-date average price achieved is an excellent $486 per carat,” he said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





