Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
AngloGold Ashanti y-o-y output down as core earnings rise in Q3
The company, however, recorded a 5% quarter-on-quarter increase in production, after adjusting for the temporary suspension of underground mining activities at Obuasi mine in Ghana.
It said steady production performances were recorded at Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cerro Vanguardia in Argentina, Geita in Tanzania, and Sunrise Dam in Australia.
“The company’s improved production performance, excluding Obuasi, was underpinned by a 1% increase in quarter-on-quarter tonnes processed and a 4% quarter-on-quarter increase in average recovered grade,” said AngloGold Ashanti.
Meanwhile, AngloGold Ashanti’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 5% quarter-on-quarter to $448 million in the third quarter of 2021, from $427 million in the second quarter of 2021.
The increase in adjusted EBITDA was underpinned by more gold sold and lower operating costs, partially offset by the lower gold price received and higher exploration costs.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished