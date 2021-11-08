Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Newfield raises A$25 mln to advance Tongo diamond project
It said 71.3 million shares were subscribed under the offer for 35 cents per new share.
Newfield recorded a shortfall from the rights offer of about 74 million shares worth close to A$26 million.
The shortfall to the rights issue was offered to eligible shareholders and new investors at the same issue price of 35 cents per new share.
“The directors, in conjunction with the lead manager, will now work on placing the shortfall to new investors within three months from the closing date…,” it said.
Based on the reserves-only model from the front end engineering and design (FEED) study, the Tongo mine development is expected to deliver a diamond mining operation with 1.1 million carats initial ore reserve and an initial eight-year life with peak annual diamond production of about 250,000 carats forecast in the fifth year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished