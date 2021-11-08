Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
ALROSA makes $ 308 million from sales in October
For ten months of 2021, total rough and polished diamond sales accounted for $3,581 million, including $3,426 million of rough diamond sales and $155 million of polished.
“Demand for jewelry in key markets continues to grow in double digits against the high levels of 2018–2019. Both retailers and cutters expect this upward trend to carry on through the end of the year. Previously adequate supply of polished diamonds was covered from rough diamond inventories accumulated by miners during the downturn period. In the past few months, rough diamonds have been in short supply amid the structural cuts in diamond production (-20% vs the pre-pandemic level). As end consumer demand for natural diamond jewelry remains high, ALROSA aims to gradually restore the supply and demand balance, despite the limited capacities to increase production. At the same time, we are committed to our policy of selling rough diamonds only against actual demand,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
