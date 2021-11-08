Gemfields recovers 7,525 ct emerald at Kagem mine

Today News

Gemstone miner Gemfields has recovered a 7,525 carats emerald at its 75%-owned Kagem mine in Zambia.

The miner said it named the stone “Chipembele” which means ‘rhino’ in the local indigenous dialect of Bemba.

It said the stone was formed under near-perfect conditions into large, distinct hexagonal crystal structures with glassy surfaces and a rich, golden-green hue.

“This remarkable gem is due to be sold at the next Gemfields emerald auction and a share of the proceeds of the sale will support the North Luangwa Conservation Programme in Zambia, to aid critical black rhinoceros conservation efforts,” it said.

“Selected premium emeralds brought to the auction will once again receive Gübelin Gem Lab’s ‘provenance proof’ service, which embeds nanoparticles coded with information within the gemstone that provides key details about the gemstone’s origin.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



