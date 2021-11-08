IJDC Guangzhou 2021 highlights new opportunities in China

Today News

At the International Jewellery & Diamond Conference Guangzhou 2021 held on Nov. 3, 2021, with the theme "Dual Circulation, New Development-From Global Jewellery Factory to Global Jewellery Market", the conference connected authoritative experts to share their views on further integrating into China’s huge consumer market and achieving growth.

The participants talked about the new opportunities for the jewelry industry brought by the policy on Hainan Free Trade Port, the opportunities and challenges for natural diamond marketing, observations of the global diamond industry etc., bringing up-to-the-minute information on digital technology-driven global industrial development and international and domestic economic cooperation.

The GZDE and the conference’s strategic partner Grand City hosted the Guangzhou International Diamond Industry Summit. At the “Digital Drives Growth” Natural Diamond Session, representatives from Sarine Technologies Ltd, GUOJI.PRO, Taobao Livestreamer, MAFFEO, CHJ Jewellery, Youzan, Zbird, etc., shared views on how digital technology promotes the transformation of the diamond industry and so on.

Held concurrently was the 2021 Panyu District Jewelry Industry Investment Promotion Conference, the Award Ceremony of 2022 “Tiger” Zodiac Sign Jewelry Design Competition and Works Exhibition, and 10*JDC Designer Works Exhibition, to showcase Panyu’s status in the jewelry industry and superior investment and business environment, promote cooperation with the national industries in the areas of brand operation, R&D and design, marketing, etc., and that China is an important global jewelry manufacturing center and one of the most important jewelry consumer markets in the world. China’s jewelry industry performs the dual roles of ‘world factory’ and ‘world market’.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





