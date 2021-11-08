Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
IJDC Guangzhou 2021 highlights new opportunities in China
The participants talked about the new opportunities for the jewelry industry brought by the policy on Hainan Free Trade Port, the opportunities and challenges for natural diamond marketing, observations of the global diamond industry etc., bringing up-to-the-minute information on digital technology-driven global industrial development and international and domestic economic cooperation.
The GZDE and the conference’s strategic partner Grand City hosted the Guangzhou International Diamond Industry Summit. At the “Digital Drives Growth” Natural Diamond Session, representatives from Sarine Technologies Ltd, GUOJI.PRO, Taobao Livestreamer, MAFFEO, CHJ Jewellery, Youzan, Zbird, etc., shared views on how digital technology promotes the transformation of the diamond industry and so on.
Held concurrently was the 2021 Panyu District Jewelry Industry Investment Promotion Conference, the Award Ceremony of 2022 “Tiger” Zodiac Sign Jewelry Design Competition and Works Exhibition, and 10*JDC Designer Works Exhibition, to showcase Panyu’s status in the jewelry industry and superior investment and business environment, promote cooperation with the national industries in the areas of brand operation, R&D and design, marketing, etc., and that China is an important global jewelry manufacturing center and one of the most important jewelry consumer markets in the world. China’s jewelry industry performs the dual roles of ‘world factory’ and ‘world market’.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished