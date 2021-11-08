Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
The success of JUNWEX Moscow 2021
The organizers managed, in compliance with all the requirements stipulated by the fight against coronavirus infection, to provide the participants with conditions for full-fledged work on the supply of goods to jewelry stores throughout the country, and Muscovites and guests of the capital of Russia - to please themselves with wonderful precious gifts.
According to the reviews of leading domestic jewelry companies, the exhibition was successful, good commercial results were achieved. Retailers came to Moscow not only from all regions of Russia and neighboring countries but also boutique owners from Germany, Poland, and a number of other countries.
A new version of the Business Contacts Exchange introduced by the organizers turned out to be very popular: negotiations, product selection, and conclusion of contracts were conducted on this site constantly during all the days of the exhibition.
JUNWEX Moscow was also visited by representatives of the Association of Jewelers of Turkey - the organizers of the Jewelry Antalya exposition, with whom the leaders of the Russian Jewelry Trade Club met. The result was the approval of special conditions for the participation of representatives of the jewelry business from Russia in the January exhibition in Antalya.
The JUNWEX Moscow business program was organized in an up-to-date hybrid format combining online and offline activities.
Traditionally, the winners of the annual "Reliable Partner" competition were awarded within the framework of the exhibition. Honorary diplomas were awarded to: "Crystal" (Lipetsk), "Slavia" (Republic of Belarus), "Zolotaya Rus" (Khabarovsk), Shchekotova K.O. (Moscow).
Rewarding young designers is also becoming a good tradition. This international competition organized jointly with the Sarah Faberge Foundation, representatives of the Degli Orefi Club of Italian Manufacturers, and the Roberto Bravo brand, is being held for the second time. This year the winners were four projects created by young talents from different cities of Russia.
As part of the Gemologist's Day, lectures by leading experts were held on working with synthetic stones, technologies for identifying and cutting diamonds, as well as assessing the value of colored jewelry stones.
As part of the Designer's Day, negotiations were held on further cooperation between the JUNWEX media holding and the WorldSkills project in the competence of Jewelry.
The All-Russian contest "The Best Jewelry of Russia" has traditionally become the creative dominant of the exhibition, the results of which will be published in the next issue of the Jewelry Russia magazine, and the solemn celebration of the winners will be held in St. Petersburg, at the February JUNWEX exhibition.
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished