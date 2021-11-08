The success of JUNWEX Moscow 2021

The exhibition "JUNWEX Moscow 2021", held in an unstable epidemiological situation, has completed its work.

The organizers managed, in compliance with all the requirements stipulated by the fight against coronavirus infection, to provide the participants with conditions for full-fledged work on the supply of goods to jewelry stores throughout the country, and Muscovites and guests of the capital of Russia - to please themselves with wonderful precious gifts.

According to the reviews of leading domestic jewelry companies, the exhibition was successful, good commercial results were achieved. Retailers came to Moscow not only from all regions of Russia and neighboring countries but also boutique owners from Germany, Poland, and a number of other countries.

A new version of the Business Contacts Exchange introduced by the organizers turned out to be very popular: negotiations, product selection, and conclusion of contracts were conducted on this site constantly during all the days of the exhibition.

JUNWEX Moscow was also visited by representatives of the Association of Jewelers of Turkey - the organizers of the Jewelry Antalya exposition, with whom the leaders of the Russian Jewelry Trade Club met. The result was the approval of special conditions for the participation of representatives of the jewelry business from Russia in the January exhibition in Antalya.

The JUNWEX Moscow business program was organized in an up-to-date hybrid format combining online and offline activities.

Traditionally, the winners of the annual "Reliable Partner" competition were awarded within the framework of the exhibition. Honorary diplomas were awarded to: "Crystal" (Lipetsk), "Slavia" (Republic of Belarus), "Zolotaya Rus" (Khabarovsk), Shchekotova K.O. (Moscow).

Rewarding young designers is also becoming a good tradition. This international competition organized jointly with the Sarah Faberge Foundation, representatives of the Degli Orefi Club of Italian Manufacturers, and the Roberto Bravo brand, is being held for the second time. This year the winners were four projects created by young talents from different cities of Russia.

As part of the Gemologist's Day, lectures by leading experts were held on working with synthetic stones, technologies for identifying and cutting diamonds, as well as assessing the value of colored jewelry stones.

As part of the Designer's Day, negotiations were held on further cooperation between the JUNWEX media holding and the WorldSkills project in the competence of Jewelry.

The All-Russian contest "The Best Jewelry of Russia" has traditionally become the creative dominant of the exhibition, the results of which will be published in the next issue of the Jewelry Russia magazine, and the solemn celebration of the winners will be held in St. Petersburg, at the February JUNWEX exhibition.



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



