Mountain Province Diamonds announced the appointment of Mark Wall as President, CEO and Director

Today News

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced Mark Wall's appointment as the President, Chief Executive Officer and Director with effect from November 15, 2021.

Wall has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry, across the spectrum of executive, operations, commercial and sustainability roles. Most recently Wall was the CEO of Streamers Gold Mining, a subsidiary of Hong Kong listed Shandong Gold Mining, one of the largest gold mining companies in the world by market capitalization.

Jonathan Comerford, The Company's Non-Executive Chairman commented: "His experience in large joint ventures and business development will be critical in engaging with our joint venture partner on operational performance and near mine exploration, as well as focusing on the large and highly prospective exploration tenements that surround the Gahcho Kué mine, which are 100% owned by Mountain Province Diamonds. Mr. Wall will be based in Calgary, Canada, which is also the location of the DeBeers Canada office and within close reach to the Gahcho Kué mine site and Kennady exploration areas."



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished









