Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Yesterday
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Indigenous peoples of Taimyr announce their problems on the sidelines of COP26
“We understand very well that civilization cannot be stopped. But we also do not understand how civilization cannot understand us and how we can live in this civilization,” Gennady Shchukin said sharing his fears.
“We launched civilization on our territory, on our rivers, hoping that it will not touch our lives, and we will live amicably, together, without losing the friendship of those people who live with society, and those people who live with nature. But it so happened that civilization stumbled. In 2020, we saw a spill of over 20 000 tons of diesel fuel into the water, into our rivers (the accident at TPP-3 in Norilsk - ed.). Norilsk Nickel is to blame for that,” said Gennady Shchukin.
Nevertheless, the head of the Amyaksin community noted that “Norilsk Nickel understands this and is trying to change the situation.” He said, “Now we are negotiating with Norilsk Nickel, and they are trying to hear us and come to order in accordance with international rules, find our thread of life and help us.”
“Therefore, I ask you to spread this message all over the world, so that you help us find the right way of solving the matter with Norilsk Nickel, with our peoples, and help solve our problem,” Gennady Shchukin called from the high rostrum of the world conference. “After all, we are not technologists, not engineers or ecologists, we only know that there is fish, that there is meat - this allows us to live.” He noted that “they (Norilsk Nickel - ed.) are trying to help us”, but “I hope that COP26 will help us in this”.
Gennady Shchukin, chairman of the Amyaksin Dolgan family tribal community, is a well-known and respected advocate of indigenous peoples’ rights. After the accident at TPP-3 in Norilsk, he and a dozen of other activists turned to large international companies including Tesla, BASF, and others, as well as to banks demanding to declare a boycott of Norilsk Nickel's products.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished