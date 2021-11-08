Conference to promote Angola’s diamond sector

The inaugural Angola International Diamond Conference (AIDC), which is scheduled for the end of this month will, among other things, seek to promote the country’s diamonds as a strategic mineral for the diversification of the economy.

Angop news agency quoted the country’s secretary of state for mineral resources, Jânio Correia Victor as saying that the event, which would be convened at the Saurimo Diamond Development Hub in the eastern Lunda Sul Province, will examine geological-mining research, diamond exploration in Angola, technological innovation, logistics and the financing of diamond projects.

He said participants to the invite-only conference will bring together the mining ministers of the main African diamond-producing nations, leaders of diamond companies, national and international experts in the industry, as well as business people committed to the country's strategy of diversification, integration, and economic growth.

Angola is targeting to produce 9 million carats of rough diamonds this year from about 8 million carats in 2020.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





