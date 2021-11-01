Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Yesterday
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Lucapa recovers 13 diamonds from Lulo kimberlite bulk sampling
The L028 sample of 2,192 bulked m3 was processed through the Lulo alluvial plant and the largest stone recovered was a 0.93 carat white diamond with the largest Type IIa diamond recovered weighing 0.59 carats.
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond (from left to right): 0.93, 0.59, 0.49, 0.41 and 0.30 carat diamonds recovered from L028 kimberlite bulk sample
Lucapa also said that eight of the 13 stones recovered were classified by a Yehuda Colorimeter as Type IIa diamonds.
“Kimberlite L028 has returned a diamondiferous result containing an unusually high proportion of rare Type IIa diamonds,” Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
“This is a particularly important outcome considering the recoveries in the adjacent high-priced Mining Block 46 and highlights the significance of our current focus in the Canguige catchment as we work to discover a primary source.”
He said the company and its partners will continue with their methodical exploration approach as they bulk sample the remaining priority kimberlites and targets in the Canguige catchment.
The L028 sample represents the highest number of diamonds recovered from any of the kimberlites sampled in the Canguige catchment to date and follows on from the results obtained in the alluvial sample taken from the Canguige river in 2020, where 1,865 cubic metres of gravel yielded 30.3 carats of diamonds.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished