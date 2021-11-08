Phillips announced the highest ever sale total in watch auction history

Phillips in association with Bacs & Russo achieved a total of CHF 68,263,230/ $74,488,836/ €64,563,363 in the Geneva Watch Auction: XIV on 5 and 7 November.

Far exceeding the pre-sale estimate of CHF 21.4 to 41.2 million, Phillips achieved the highest ever total for a watch sale in auction history.

The top 12 lots all surpassed the CHF 1 million mark, led by the star lot of the sale, the Philippe Dufour Grande et Petite Sonnerie wristwatch n°1 in yellow gold. After an extraordinary bidding war, the watch eventually sold for CHF 4,75 million, not only a new world record price for any Philippe Dufour watch sold at auction but also for any watch by an independent watchmaker.

The four Philippe Dufour timepieces offered for the first time included the Grande et Petite Sonnerie wristwatch, Grande et Petite Sonnerie pocket watch, the Duality model n°8, and the Simplicity n° 57, which sold together for an impressive CHF 11.4 million.



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



