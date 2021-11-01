FCRF: Fancy color diamonds price increases by 0.7% in Q3

Announcing the results of the Q3 2021, the Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) says in its Fancy Color Diamond Index that prices of fancy color diamonds continue to rise across the board, with a 0.7% increase this quarter, and a 1.1% increase throughout the year. The general increase was led by Blues by 0.8%), with Pinks and Yellows following closely behind by 0.7% and 0.6% respectively.

Pink diamond prices continued to rise in Q3, led by the Fancy and Fancy Vivid grade categories. Fancy Pink 1 carats rose by 1.8% and Fancy Vivid Pink 5 carats rose by 1.7%. The lowest performance was seen in the 3 carat category in the Fancy grade, which decreased by -0.3%.

Blue diamond prices continued to rise in Q3, with the Fancy Vivid Blue category leading the charts: 8 carats rose 2%; 5 carats rose by 1.9%; and 1 carat rose by 1.5%. The Fancy Intense grade category displayed the lowest rise of 0.4%, with 2 carats declining by -1.1%.

Similar to Pinks and Blues, Yellow diamond prices sustained an increase compared to the previous quarter. This is mostly due to appreciation in the 5 to 10 carat weight categories. Among the smaller diamonds, 1 carat Fancy Vivid Yellow stood out, with an increase of 1.9%.

FCRF Advisory Board member Eden Rachminov explained, “This increase was actually expected, as Fancy Color prices were too low for too long. In my opinion, most colors will keep increasing in price over the next two years, especially the yellow category in all grades.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





