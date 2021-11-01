Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Yesterday
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
FCRF: Fancy color diamonds price increases by 0.7% in Q3
Pink diamond prices continued to rise in Q3, led by the Fancy and Fancy Vivid grade categories. Fancy Pink 1 carats rose by 1.8% and Fancy Vivid Pink 5 carats rose by 1.7%. The lowest performance was seen in the 3 carat category in the Fancy grade, which decreased by -0.3%.
Blue diamond prices continued to rise in Q3, with the Fancy Vivid Blue category leading the charts: 8 carats rose 2%; 5 carats rose by 1.9%; and 1 carat rose by 1.5%. The Fancy Intense grade category displayed the lowest rise of 0.4%, with 2 carats declining by -1.1%.
Similar to Pinks and Blues, Yellow diamond prices sustained an increase compared to the previous quarter. This is mostly due to appreciation in the 5 to 10 carat weight categories. Among the smaller diamonds, 1 carat Fancy Vivid Yellow stood out, with an increase of 1.9%.
FCRF Advisory Board member Eden Rachminov explained, “This increase was actually expected, as Fancy Color prices were too low for too long. In my opinion, most colors will keep increasing in price over the next two years, especially the yellow category in all grades.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished