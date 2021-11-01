GZDE & GDGJE aim to build modern service hub for diamond and jewelry industry

The 6th International Jewellery & Diamond Conference 2021 Guangzhou, co-hosted by Guangzhou Diamond Exchange (GZDE) and Guangdong Gems & Jade Exchange (GDGJE) was held on November 3, 2021, under the guidance of the People’s Government of Panyu District, Gems & Jewelry Trade Association of China, China Gold Association, and Guangdong Exchange Holding Group Co., Ltd., and other world organisations.

At the opening ceremony, the two exchanges signed agreements with partners concerning the Grand City Industrial Strategic Cooperation, Strategic Cooperation Project with ECO Tech Pte. Ltd., Strategic Cooperation Project of 2021 ICA Congress, Strategic Cooperation Project of Jointly Building Jewelry-themed Off-island duty-free Shopping Mall in Hainan, Cooperation Project of Colored Gemstone Raw Materials Auction, etc., to bring together resources inside and outside the industry and build a diversified modern service hub for the diamond and jewelry industry.

GDGJE officially released the content of the construction of the National Jewelry Industry Innovation and R&D Center. Located in the Panyu Industrial Headquarters Economic Park, Guangzhou, with a total investment of about 228.88 million yuan, it is planned to be completed and put into operation in 2024.

The GZDE announced the launch of IntLab Diamond service, which provides solutions if international grading reports are needed for polished diamonds cut in China. GDGJE also announced the launch of an auction service for raw materials of colored gemstones.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





