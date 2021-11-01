Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
GZDE & GDGJE aim to build modern service hub for diamond and jewelry industry
At the opening ceremony, the two exchanges signed agreements with partners concerning the Grand City Industrial Strategic Cooperation, Strategic Cooperation Project with ECO Tech Pte. Ltd., Strategic Cooperation Project of 2021 ICA Congress, Strategic Cooperation Project of Jointly Building Jewelry-themed Off-island duty-free Shopping Mall in Hainan, Cooperation Project of Colored Gemstone Raw Materials Auction, etc., to bring together resources inside and outside the industry and build a diversified modern service hub for the diamond and jewelry industry.
GDGJE officially released the content of the construction of the National Jewelry Industry Innovation and R&D Center. Located in the Panyu Industrial Headquarters Economic Park, Guangzhou, with a total investment of about 228.88 million yuan, it is planned to be completed and put into operation in 2024.
The GZDE announced the launch of IntLab Diamond service, which provides solutions if international grading reports are needed for polished diamonds cut in China. GDGJE also announced the launch of an auction service for raw materials of colored gemstones.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished