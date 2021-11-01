Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Today
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Only 3% of diamonds produced in Angola are manufactured locally – report
Angop quoted company chief executive Eugénio Bravo da Rosa as saying that the country has a target of lifting this to 20% and even higher should there be increased investments in technical and scientific training.
"Capacity building sessions are underway at the Diamond Development Hub of Saurimo, eastern Lunda Sul Province, aiming to consolidate this aim", said the Sodiam leader ahead of the inaugural International Diamond Conference in Angola (AIDC) scheduled for month-end.
Meanwhile, Endiama chief executive José Ganga Júnior said it is vital to have employees with scientific-technical knowledge to ensure excellent services are provided.
Angola is planning to produce an annual output of 14 million carats of industrial diamonds per year.
The country produced about 8 million carats of industrial diamonds last year from 9.4 million carats in 2019.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished