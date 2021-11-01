Only 3% of diamonds produced in Angola are manufactured locally – report

Today News

Angola is only polishing 3% of rough diamonds produced in the country, while the rest is going to countries like India, according to local media reports citing Sodiam.

Angop quoted company chief executive Eugénio Bravo da Rosa as saying that the country has a target of lifting this to 20% and even higher should there be increased investments in technical and scientific training.

"Capacity building sessions are underway at the Diamond Development Hub of Saurimo, eastern Lunda Sul Province, aiming to consolidate this aim", said the Sodiam leader ahead of the inaugural International Diamond Conference in Angola (AIDC) scheduled for month-end.

Meanwhile, Endiama chief executive José Ganga Júnior said it is vital to have employees with scientific-technical knowledge to ensure excellent services are provided.

Angola is planning to produce an annual output of 14 million carats of industrial diamonds per year.

The country produced about 8 million carats of industrial diamonds last year from 9.4 million carats in 2019.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





