Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Today
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Firestone Diamonds appoints Rob de Pretto as CEO to replace Bosma
The company said that his appointment follows Paul Bosma’s decision to step down having served as the chief executive for seven years to pursue other interests.
Bosma will however remain on the Firestone board in a new capacity as a non-executive director to provide operational guidance and to ensure a smooth transition.
“We are pleased to announce Rob de Pretto’s appointment as the new CEO,” said company non-executive chairperson Patrick Meier.
“Rob has a wealth of experience in the diamond industry and we look forward to his contribution as the Company navigates its way towards recommencing production at its Liqhobong mine in due course.”
De Pretto was most recently the chief operating officer and acting chief executive of the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company.
He has 39 years of experience in the diamond industry of which 32 years were spent with De Beers and Anglo American in various operational and leadership roles.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished