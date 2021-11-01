Firestone Diamonds appoints Rob de Pretto as CEO to replace Bosma

Firestone Diamonds, which owns 75% of the Liqhobong Diamond Mine, in Lesotho, has appointed Rob de Pretto as its new chief executive with effect from 1 November 2021.

The company said that his appointment follows Paul Bosma’s decision to step down having served as the chief executive for seven years to pursue other interests.

Bosma will however remain on the Firestone board in a new capacity as a non-executive director to provide operational guidance and to ensure a smooth transition.

“We are pleased to announce Rob de Pretto’s appointment as the new CEO,” said company non-executive chairperson Patrick Meier.

“Rob has a wealth of experience in the diamond industry and we look forward to his contribution as the Company navigates its way towards recommencing production at its Liqhobong mine in due course.”

De Pretto was most recently the chief operating officer and acting chief executive of the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company.

He has 39 years of experience in the diamond industry of which 32 years were spent with De Beers and Anglo American in various operational and leadership roles.



