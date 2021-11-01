Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Yesterday
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
New survey reveals 60 per cent of UK men choose lab-grown diamonds for memorable marriage proposals
Of those participating, 30 per cent of men also agreed that they would opt for a lab diamond in order to bring down the overall expense of a proposal.
"In fact, 50 per cent of respondents told us that they had spent between £2000 and £10,000 on a diamond engagement ring and the average carat size in the UK for engagement rings is now 1.5ct-2ct. A lab-grown 2ct diamond would cost you the same as a 0.7ct natural diamond," Tal Cohen, managing director of Reve Diamonds commented.
The survey also revealed white diamonds are still the favourite choice of stone for engagement rings, with 80 per cent purchasing a ring featuring white diamonds and only 20 per cent opting for coloured diamonds.
The choice of cut remains very traditional, with 50 per cent of respondents preferring round cut diamonds, 20 per cent opting for oval cut and 15 per cent selecting cushion cut. A small number selected more unusual cut diamonds, journalism.co.uk writes.
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished