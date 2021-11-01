New survey reveals 60 per cent of UK men choose lab-grown diamonds for memorable marriage proposals

Today News

The survey conducted by Mayfair-based Rêve Diamonds revealed that 60 per cent of UK men would propose to their loved one with a lab-grown diamond, with 50 per cent of women surveyed also stating they would be happier with a larger lab-grown diamonds over a smaller natural stone which would cost more.

Of those participating, 30 per cent of men also agreed that they would opt for a lab diamond in order to bring down the overall expense of a proposal.

"In fact, 50 per cent of respondents told us that they had spent between £2000 and £10,000 on a diamond engagement ring and the average carat size in the UK for engagement rings is now 1.5ct-2ct. A lab-grown 2ct diamond would cost you the same as a 0.7ct natural diamond," Tal Cohen, managing director of Reve Diamonds commented.

The survey also revealed white diamonds are still the favourite choice of stone for engagement rings, with 80 per cent purchasing a ring featuring white diamonds and only 20 per cent opting for coloured diamonds.

The choice of cut remains very traditional, with 50 per cent of respondents preferring round cut diamonds, 20 per cent opting for oval cut and 15 per cent selecting cushion cut. A small number selected more unusual cut diamonds, journalism.co.uk writes.



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



