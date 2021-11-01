Exclusive
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Lucara boosts Q3 revenue
It sold 117,459 carats during the period from the previous year’s 112,943 carats.
Lucara said the stronger performance was driven by a high proportion of specials (+10.8 carats) recovered and sold over the quarter, higher diamond prices and a contribution from top-up payments for polished diamonds sold under the HB supply agreement.
The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter reached $36.8 million compared to $9.9 million for the same period in 2020.
The growth in adjusted EBITDA was also driven by a high proportion of specials recovered and sold, as well as overall higher market prices for diamonds, supported by incremental top-up payments received under the HB supply agreement for polished diamond sales.
Meanwhile, Lucara said the lower end of diamond revenue guidance has been increased to $195.0 million from $180.0 million based on expectations for revenue in the fourth quarter.
The company made a change in the second quarter to the allocation between ore and waste mining in the 2021 guidance to reflect ore gains realised in the first half of the year and adjustments in the mine plan to support dewatering activities.
Ore gains realised are of lower quality material and will be stockpiled, it said.
