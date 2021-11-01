Hong Kong jewellery sales up 16.2% in September

Today News

Sales of jewellery, watches and clock, and valuable gifts reached around $408.68 mn in September up 16.2 per cent y-o-y, but down 12.39 per cent from pre-pandemic 2019. This is attributed to a government-led consumption voucher scheme that partly boosted retail sales in the city.

Jewellery sales in Hong Kong continued to recover in September, recording a double-digit increase from the same period last year due to improved economic conditions and a more stable Covid situation. From January to September, sales hit $3.63 bn, up 30 per cent from 2020 but still 47.38 per cent lower compared to two years ago

Total retail sales climbed 7.3 per cent in September. According to the government, favourable economic conditions could continue to support the retail sector in the near term, but the lack of tourists continues to affect real and lasting recovery.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





