LGD production hit due China’s power crisis

The lab-grown diamond industry (LGD) is the latest sector to feel the effects of China’s energy crisis. The output of jewelry-grade gems has dropped by about 10% to 15% for the past month or so, according to a report in Bloomberg.

Roughly 7mn carats of jewelry-quality synthetic diamonds are produced globally each year of which 3 million come from China.

More affordable and more sustainable than their mined counterparts, LGDs are becoming increasingly popular.

The stones are manufactured using extreme heat and pressure to mimic the process behind natural diamonds. A small sliver of an existing diamond --the ‘seed’ --is placed in a reactor with pure graphite carbon or a carbon-rich gas. At high temperatures, atoms of carbon become attached to the seed, and within weeks a gemstone is formed.

As the energy crisis continues, some synthetic diamond producers have announced plans to raise prices without giving specific details. But the impact is not too significant so far and prices remain unchanged for now. Still, government policies around power supply restrictions remain uncertain going forward.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





