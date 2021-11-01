Christie’s Hong Kong raises the bar yet again with two auctions on 27 November

Christie's Hong Kong Watches Department has announced two phenomenal live sales on 27 November, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, following the huge success achieved this May.

The event will kick start with the Afternoon Sale ‘AN EXCEPTIONAL SEASON OF WATCHES INCLUDING THE CHAMPION COLLECTION (PART 1)’ which features 201 lots. The full Champion Collection comprises around 500 modern and contemporary timepieces that will be offered at Christie's starting this season through to 2022. Concurrently on view will be a non-selling exhibition of The Triazza Collection, which comprises five stunning Patek Philippe timepieces.

Alexander Bigler, Vice-President & Head of Watches Christie’s Asia Pacific, shared: “Our increased offerings at auctions in Hong Kong in recent years, are responding to the ever-growing appetite for the rarest and very top-quality timepieces among collectors in Asia and Beyond. These sales all achieved exceptional results, cementing Christie’s market leadership in offering the most valuable timepieces at auction in Asia. This season we are thrilled to present some of the best creations in the history of Haute horology, across two live auctions, highlighted by a non-selling exhibition of an unprecedented selection of five vintage Patek Philippe timepieces assembled by a prominent private collector. We look forward to convening watch lovers worldwide again in our Hong Kong saleroom across all channels on 27 November.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





