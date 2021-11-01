Exclusive
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Christie’s Hong Kong raises the bar yet again with two auctions on 27 November
The event will kick start with the Afternoon Sale ‘AN EXCEPTIONAL SEASON OF WATCHES INCLUDING THE CHAMPION COLLECTION (PART 1)’ which features 201 lots. The full Champion Collection comprises around 500 modern and contemporary timepieces that will be offered at Christie's starting this season through to 2022. Concurrently on view will be a non-selling exhibition of The Triazza Collection, which comprises five stunning Patek Philippe timepieces.
Alexander Bigler, Vice-President & Head of Watches Christie’s Asia Pacific, shared: “Our increased offerings at auctions in Hong Kong in recent years, are responding to the ever-growing appetite for the rarest and very top-quality timepieces among collectors in Asia and Beyond. These sales all achieved exceptional results, cementing Christie’s market leadership in offering the most valuable timepieces at auction in Asia. This season we are thrilled to present some of the best creations in the history of Haute horology, across two live auctions, highlighted by a non-selling exhibition of an unprecedented selection of five vintage Patek Philippe timepieces assembled by a prominent private collector. We look forward to convening watch lovers worldwide again in our Hong Kong saleroom across all channels on 27 November.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished