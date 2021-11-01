Exclusive
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Zim police arrest villagers demonstrating against Chinese diamond miner
The Zimbabwe Environmental Lawyers Association (ZELA) tweeted that the villagers were taken to Mutare Central Police.
The association said that it had since dispatched its lawyers to attend to the arrested community members.
The villagers were said to have, among other things, demanded respect for land rights, cultural rights, compensation, and responsible mining by Anjin, a joint venture between China's Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company (AFECC) and Matt Bronze, an investment vehicle controlled by Zimbabwe's military.
Source: Twitter @nmutonhori
Anjin said last May that it was planning to produce 10 million carats in 2023 and 12 million carats in 2025.
However, impeccable sources privy to the goings-on at Anjin said that the company was struggling to find diamonds at sites in Marange.
The rough diamond producer was said to have engaged traditional leaders to brew appeasement traditional beer to be imbibed at an opening ceremony of a new plant site.
The new plant site was allegedly located in the jurisdiction of headman Chiadzwa who was not invited to take part in the beer brewing process.
Irked by the snub, headman Chiadzwa was said to have gathered his people and approached the management of Anjin, which was represented by its human resources manager.
The parties appeared to have failed to reach an agreement, which saw headman Chiadzwa and his subjects confronting the Anjin security guards who were protecting the beer pots.
They allegedly spilled the beer onto the ground leading to their arrest.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished