Zim police arrest villagers demonstrating against Chinese diamond miner

Source: Twitter @nmutonhori

The Zimbabwean police recently arrested 28 Chiadzwa (Marange) community members who protested against Anjin Investments, according to a non-governmental organisation.The Zimbabwe Environmental Lawyers Association (ZELA) tweeted that the villagers were taken to Mutare Central Police.The association said that it had since dispatched its lawyers to attend to the arrested community members.The villagers were said to have, among other things, demanded respect for land rights, cultural rights, compensation, and responsible mining by Anjin, a joint venture between China's Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company (AFECC) and Matt Bronze, an investment vehicle controlled by Zimbabwe's military.Anjin said last May that it was planning to produce 10 million carats in 2023 and 12 million carats in 2025.However, impeccable sources privy to the goings-on at Anjin said that the company was struggling to find diamonds at sites in Marange.The rough diamond producer was said to have engaged traditional leaders to brew appeasement traditional beer to be imbibed at an opening ceremony of a new plant site.The new plant site was allegedly located in the jurisdiction of headman Chiadzwa who was not invited to take part in the beer brewing process.Irked by the snub, headman Chiadzwa was said to have gathered his people and approached the management of Anjin, which was represented by its human resources manager.The parties appeared to have failed to reach an agreement, which saw headman Chiadzwa and his subjects confronting the Anjin security guards who were protecting the beer pots.They allegedly spilled the beer onto the ground leading to their arrest.