De Beers sightholder Pluczenik to open diamond cutting, polishing facility in SA

Pluczenik Diamond Company has partnered with a South African entrepreneur Nungu Diamonds to open a diamond cutting and polishing facility in Bedfordview, according to local media.

Mining Weekly reports that the company, which also has diamond manufacturing facilities in Namibia, Botswana and Lesotho, would be making a re-entry into the South African market as it was initially established in the country in 1948, before moving its headquarters to Belgium a few decades later.

The founder of Nungu Diamonds Kealeboga Pule will serve as Pluczenik South Africa managing director.

De Beers will be supplying rough diamonds for cutting and polishing to Pluczenik South Africa.

Pluczenik had been a De Beers sightholder for more than 60 years.

Pluczenik believes the Bedfordview facility will help South Africa meet its beneficiation objectives and supports communities.

Pule was quoted as saying that 30 new jobs had been created with South Africans who have been skilled in the cutting and polishing of diamonds.

The facility is projected to 200 people in due course, similar to Pluczenik’s diamond factory in Botswana.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





