“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
De Beers sightholder Pluczenik to open diamond cutting, polishing facility in SA
Mining Weekly reports that the company, which also has diamond manufacturing facilities in Namibia, Botswana and Lesotho, would be making a re-entry into the South African market as it was initially established in the country in 1948, before moving its headquarters to Belgium a few decades later.
The founder of Nungu Diamonds Kealeboga Pule will serve as Pluczenik South Africa managing director.
De Beers will be supplying rough diamonds for cutting and polishing to Pluczenik South Africa.
Pluczenik had been a De Beers sightholder for more than 60 years.
Pluczenik believes the Bedfordview facility will help South Africa meet its beneficiation objectives and supports communities.
Pule was quoted as saying that 30 new jobs had been created with South Africans who have been skilled in the cutting and polishing of diamonds.
The facility is projected to 200 people in due course, similar to Pluczenik’s diamond factory in Botswana.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished