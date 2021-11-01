Anglo American appoints new chief executive to succeed Cutifani

Diversified miner Anglo American has appointed Duncan Wanblad as its chief executive with effect from 19 April 2022.

He will succeed Mark Cutifani who will retire next April as chief executive and steps down from the board after nine years in the role.

“Duncan Wanblad is the standout and natural successor to Mark Cutifani, bringing his 30 years of international mining experience and deep understanding of Anglo American, its culture, and its context,” said group chairperson Stuart Chambers.

“In both executive and non-executive roles spanning most of Anglo American’s businesses, Duncan has been integral to shaping the strong competitive position of the company today.”

He said the board felt that Wanblad is uniquely qualified to take Anglo American on the next phase of improvement and to deliver what is one of the industry’s leading growth stories.

Chambers also said that Cutifani’s legacy was in the areas of safety, the power of engagement, and his vision for a very different and sustainable future for mining enabled through technology.



