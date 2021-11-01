Exclusive
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
ALROSA raised nearly $ 13 million from diamond auction
Forty-nine exceptional diamonds weighing up to 28 carats holding high jewelry and investment potential were put up for auction joined by 284 diamonds weighing up to 17 carats - colorless, fancy yellow, and rare pink colors of various cuts, as well as 17 parcels of fancy yellow diamonds of various cuts formed according to their color intensity and weighing up to 0.99 carats.
As part of the auction which took place in September and October, diamond displays were held in Dubai, the United States, and Israel. More than 150 companies from the USA, Israel, UAE, India, Belgium, Hong Kong, Japan, and Russia took part in the auction. In addition, several lots were purchased by individuals - clients of ALROSA Diamond Exclusive, a program focused on investment diamonds.
According to Pavel Vinikhin, Director of Diamonds ALROSA, the results of the 5th diamond auction were record-breaking. “We always carefully select lots for auctions taking into account first of all the needs of our clients. Therefore, the interest in auctions is always high. Even at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, when customers were extremely selective in purchasing diamonds and bought them only if they had existing orders, almost 80% of the total volume of diamonds put up for auction was sold. However, the current auction showed an absolute record - 98% of lots sold. Starting next year, we intend to increase the number of diamond auctions. This will be partially facilitated by the planned relocation of ALROSA's New York office at the end of this year to a new building, more convenient for holding viewings,” he said.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished