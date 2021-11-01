ALROSA raised nearly $ 13 million from diamond auction

Today News

ALROSA successfully held its fifth diamond auction this year, selling 98% of the polished diamonds put on the block totally weighing over 1 400 carats for almost $ 13 million.

Forty-nine exceptional diamonds weighing up to 28 carats holding high jewelry and investment potential were put up for auction joined by 284 diamonds weighing up to 17 carats - colorless, fancy yellow, and rare pink colors of various cuts, as well as 17 parcels of fancy yellow diamonds of various cuts formed according to their color intensity and weighing up to 0.99 carats.

As part of the auction which took place in September and October, diamond displays were held in Dubai, the United States, and Israel. More than 150 companies from the USA, Israel, UAE, India, Belgium, Hong Kong, Japan, and Russia took part in the auction. In addition, several lots were purchased by individuals - clients of ALROSA Diamond Exclusive, a program focused on investment diamonds.

According to Pavel Vinikhin, Director of Diamonds ALROSA, the results of the 5th diamond auction were record-breaking. “We always carefully select lots for auctions taking into account first of all the needs of our clients. Therefore, the interest in auctions is always high. Even at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, when customers were extremely selective in purchasing diamonds and bought them only if they had existing orders, almost 80% of the total volume of diamonds put up for auction was sold. However, the current auction showed an absolute record - 98% of lots sold. Starting next year, we intend to increase the number of diamond auctions. This will be partially facilitated by the planned relocation of ALROSA's New York office at the end of this year to a new building, more convenient for holding viewings,” he said.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





