Petra debt securities' listing temporarily suspended

Today News

Petra Diamonds says Euronext Dublin has temporarily suspended its listing on the Irish Stock Exchange.

The suspension is an automatic consequence of a delay by Petra US$ Treasury plc to publish its audited financial statements by 29 October 2021, as the publication of such statements within four months of an issuer’s fiscal year-end is a requirement of the Issuer's retail notes’ listing.

“The Issuer's audited financial statements have already been prepared and are expected to be audited and signed-off within the next fortnight at which point the financial statements will be published as required,” said Petra.

“The temporary suspension from the listing will be lifted immediately following such publication.”

The company’s $336,6 million notes due in 2026 were admitted to listing on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market in May 2021 following the group's capital restructuring.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





