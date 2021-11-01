Exclusive
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Petra debt securities' listing temporarily suspended
The suspension is an automatic consequence of a delay by Petra US$ Treasury plc to publish its audited financial statements by 29 October 2021, as the publication of such statements within four months of an issuer’s fiscal year-end is a requirement of the Issuer's retail notes’ listing.
“The Issuer's audited financial statements have already been prepared and are expected to be audited and signed-off within the next fortnight at which point the financial statements will be published as required,” said Petra.
“The temporary suspension from the listing will be lifted immediately following such publication.”
The company’s $336,6 million notes due in 2026 were admitted to listing on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market in May 2021 following the group's capital restructuring.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished