De Beers amplifies emotional meaning that diamonds hold for consumers

De Beers has announced a new global campaign centred on commitments “to ourselves, to one another and the wider world”.

The campaign features a wide range of diamond jewellery from across its two houses, De Beers Jewellers and De Beers Forevermark.

The diamond company said the statement ‘I do.’ is one of the most significant and time-honoured expressions of intent and it takes these two iconic words into new territory, expanding their meaning to stand for personal pledges of all kinds: to love, friendship, family, society and nature.

De Beers said in an era where the ethics and values of both consumers and brands are paramount, ‘I do.’ also means action and purpose.

“Today we see a new generation of consumers who wish to communicate a wider commitment: a commitment to their own personal development, to their friendships, to their families, to society, and the natural world,” said company chief executive Bruce Cleaver.

“The meaning of ‘I do.’ has expanded and it’s more relevant than ever – and diamonds have a broader spectrum of meaning than ever before.”

He said with their new 'one De Beers' vision, which captures the essence of their brand’s purpose and enables consumers to interact with it in new ways, they see an opportunity to shape the future of diamonds.



