“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan

Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...

01 november 2021

Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds

In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...

25 october 2021

Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa

Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...

18 october 2021

The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way

Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...

11 october 2021

Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world

Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...

04 october 2021

Market for lab-created diamonds forecasted to almost double by 2025

The lab-created diamond market is expected to grow by almost US$4 billion by 2025, according to an independent New York-based industry analyst. Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry consultant said that in the past five years technology and production of high-quality lab-created diamonds have greatly improved and penetrated a wider consumer market due to a significant price difference with natural diamonds,  jewellermagazine.com writes.Estimated lab-diamond production for use in jewellery has grown from just a few hundred-thousand polished carats per annum as recently as four years ago, to almost 3 million polished carats in 2021 worth almost $2 billion, Zimnisky said.There has also been a noted increase in the number of suppliers and retailers of these alternative products for novelty and use as carbon-neutral brands and “super material” industrial applications.“It appears that many consumers that are choosing a lab-diamond in the place of a natural diamond are doing so because of the notable price differential,” Zimnisky said, adding that based on a survey of prices “one can buy a better-than-average-quality 2.15-carat lab-diamond solitaire for the price of an equivalent 1.00-carat natural.”Ziminsky believes the price differential between generic lab-created and natural diamonds has steadily widened in recent years, “in some cases expanding from a 10–15 per cent differential just a few years ago to as much as 75 per cent, or more.”

Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished


