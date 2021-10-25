The Ministry of Finance of Belgium organizes an auction of diamonds and precious stones

FineShop, the center for the sale of movable property under the Ministry of Finance of Belgium, organizes the auction sale of 71 lots of diamonds and precious stones, some of which were seized as contraband.

Participation in the auction, which will end on November 30, is open exclusively to diamond industry professionals, RTBF TV channel reported.

FineShop, on behalf of the state, carries out trade in goods that are no longer used by state authorities or have been confiscated. In 2020, such sales brought 21 million euros to the treasury.



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



