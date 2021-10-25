VDB to hosts first LGD auction on November 8-11

Virtual Diamond Boutique (VDB) has announced the launch of its all-new app for B2B industry auctions - the VDB Online Auction House.

VDB will host the first-ever lab-grown diamond direct auction as part of a series of inaugural auctions with lab-grown supplier Mercury Ring.

The first lot of 1,000 high-end 1 carat and higher, IGI certified, lab grown diamonds, as well as lab-grown diamond jewellery, will be auctioned on November 8-10, 2021. Following the inaugural auction, VDB will host more Mercury Ring auctions in December 2021 and in January 2022.

VDB auction house also offers vendors a trusted third-party platform to sell their goods directly and potentially connect with new retail partners. Vendors can utilize VDB’s existing successful technology to sell merchandise for a simple leasing fee, avoiding large investments in software development.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





