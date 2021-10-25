Exclusive
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
Yesterday
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Implats Q1 6E production drop 6%
It said managed volumes also eased by 5% to 592 000 oz from the previous year’s 623 000 oz.
The joint venture (JV) production fell 3% to 138 000 oz compared to 142 000 oz the same period last year.
Gross 6E refined and saleable production volumes dropped by 15% to 741 000 oz, in line with scheduled processing maintenance.
Gross tonnes milled at managed operations decreased by 6% to 5.7-million tonnes during the quarter, with lower volumes reported at Impala Rustenburg and Impala Canada offsetting gains at Zimplats, in Zimbabwe.
Implats chief executive Nico Muller said PGM markets are experiencing heightened volatility due to global macroeconomic factors and supply-chain constraints impacting automotive production.
Meanwhile, the company recorded stable 6E sales volumes of 707 000 oz for the quarter.
“We continue to benefit from robust absolute pricing for our products,” said Muller.
“The sustained demand from our customer base is indicative of the strong underlying fundamentals for PGMs.”
