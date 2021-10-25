Gemfields to auction exceptional emerald collection

Gemfields says it is set to auction its largest collection of Zambian emeralds ever to be offered at auction.

Comprising over 45 lots, the collection — hosted by Phillips — includes 993 carats of fine Zambian emeralds, it said in a statement.

Bidding is open from 23 November until 2 December 2021, and part of the proceeds are set to benefit the Gemfields Foundation in a donation that will be generously matched by Phillips.

“The collection was amassed by one individual, who was convinced that ‘it would only be a matter of time before the value of top-quality Zambian emeralds would come to be appreciated’,” it said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





