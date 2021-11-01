Exclusive
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
WGC-India: India’s gold demand bouncing back to pre-Covid levels
Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council said, ”Gold is perceived as a strong hedge against inflation and decades of data supports this assumption. While we have not made any forecast for the rest of the year, barring any unexpected twist in the tale, we could see a sharp spike in demand in Q4 2021.”
According to the report, demand for gold in India for Q3 2021 was at 139.1 tonne up by 47% as compared to the overall Q3 demand of 94.6 tonne for 2020. Total net bullion imports in Q3 2021 were 255.6 tonne, an increase of 187% compared to 89 tonne in Q3 2020. Softer gold prices have also generated significant consumer interest ahead of seasonal demand.
The domestic trade indicates that this Q4 festive season could be on the best in several years, with strong imports of 255.6 tonnes and 187% increase over last year, which is much ahead of Q3 demand. Total jewellery demand in India for Q3 2021 increased by 58% at 96.2 tonnes as compared to Q3 2020 at 60.8 tonnes.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished