Englishwoman nearly discards diamond worth $3M after mistaking it for toy

A UK woman nearly missed the windfall of a lifetime after almost tossing a near $3 million diamond because she thought it was fake, nypost.com reports.

The 70-year-old owner, who’s opted to remain anonymous, found the pound coin-sized diamond while cleaning out her home in Northumberland. And while the senior couldn’t recall where or when she procured it, she frequently “bought trinkets” at garage sales.

She was about to put the ritzy rock “in the bin,” when a neighbor suggested taking the items to an auctioneer.

Нe initially thought the “large stone” was comprised of cubic zirconia — a synthetic stone often used to imitate diamonds — so he kept it on his desk for several days.

The stealthy wealth-bringer was later certified by experts in Antwerp, Belgium, who confirmed it was 34 carats. The diamond has been valued at approximately $2,741,520.

The diamond is being stored at London’s Hatton Garden jewelry quarter, where it will stay until it goes to auction on Nov. 30.



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



