“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Titan’s net profit surges 4-fold to $85.58 mn in Q2
Consolidated sales for the quarter grew 75.50 per cent YoY to $967.02 mn compared with $551.00 mn in the same quarter last year. The company’s revenue excluding bullion sales grew 78 per cent YoY, riding on the strong recovery in demand across its consumer businesses.
The jewellery division witnessed demand resurgence, registering a 77 per cent hike in income to $815.22 mn compared with $460.08 mn in the year-ago quarter. The numbers excluded bullion sales in both periods.
Managing Director CK Venkataraman said: "Titan's strong growth this quarter was underpinned by demand recovery being witnessed in all segments. Our stores were fully operational, returning to pre-pandemic normalcy in most parts of the country with a continued focus on health and safety of our customers, business partners and our employees."
“Titan's store expansions gained traction during the quarter, which was partially disrupted in the pandemic period. Titan's strong digital presence combined with trusted offline experience gives a positive outlook for the overall performance of the company for the rest of the fiscal year”, he added.
