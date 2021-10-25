Exclusive
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
Yesterday
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
China's gold consumption up 48.44 % in first three quarters
According to data released by the China Gold Association, China's gold consumption totalled 813.59 tonnes, up 48.44 per cent year on year during the January – September period.
Consumption of gold jewellery soared 54.21 per cent from a year earlier to 529.06 tonnes, while that of gold coins and bars saw a robust growth of 50.25 per cent to 214.13 tonnes.
In the first nine months, gold consumption for industrial and other uses in the country grew by 12.66 per cent year on year to 70.4 tonnes, the data showed.
During the same period, China produced 236.75 tonnes of gold, a drop of 26.18 tonnes from the same period last year.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished