China's gold consumption up 48.44 % in first three quarters

Today News

Gold consumption in the Chinese market continued to rebound in the first nine months of 2021, led by a stable recovery of the domestic economy, industry data showed.

According to data released by the China Gold Association, China's gold consumption totalled 813.59 tonnes, up 48.44 per cent year on year during the January – September period.

Consumption of gold jewellery soared 54.21 per cent from a year earlier to 529.06 tonnes, while that of gold coins and bars saw a robust growth of 50.25 per cent to 214.13 tonnes.

In the first nine months, gold consumption for industrial and other uses in the country grew by 12.66 per cent year on year to 70.4 tonnes, the data showed.

During the same period, China produced 236.75 tonnes of gold, a drop of 26.18 tonnes from the same period last year.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





