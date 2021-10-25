Exclusive
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
Gem Diamonds boosts output, sales
"During the quarter, diamonds recovered were of a relatively lower quality for Letšeng's normal Run of Mine production,” said company chief executive Clifford Elphick.
“Notwithstanding that, prices achieved for these goods were strong reflecting the continued good demand and market prices paid for Letšeng category diamonds.”
The company also sold 84 906 carats for the year to date, 20% higher compared to 70 559 carats sold the previous year.
Gem Diamonds achieved an average price of $1 782 per carat against $1 908 per carat in 2020.
The highest price per carat achieved in the period was $88 889 per carat for a 4.41-carat light blue diamond while the highest price per carat achieved in the period for a white Type IIa diamond was $47 574 per carat for a 65-carat diamond.
Gem Diamonds said good prices achieved in the September tender for Letšeng's high-value diamonds reflected a continued recovery of the diamond market which was supported by strong consumer demand.
Meanwhile, it lowered its production guidance for the full year to between 110 000 carats and 114 000 carats, compared with the previously guided 123 000 carats to 127 000 carats.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished