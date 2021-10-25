West African Resources will raise A$126-million

West African Resources is set to raise A$126-million in a share placement to institutional and sophisticated investors to repay debt and pay the cash component of the Toega project acquisition, in Burkina Faso.

The Gold junior said that it received strong commitments for the tranche 1 placement of 101-million shares, at a price of A$1.25 per one share, under the company’s existing placement capacity.

A second tranche placement of up to A$140 000 would be made to the directors of the company, subject to shareholder approval at the company’s annual general meeting, in mid-December.

West African is also planning to undertake a share purchase plan (SPP), aimed at raising an additional A$10-million.

The SPP is set to be launched in November and will be priced at A$1.25 a share.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





