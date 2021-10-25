Mali approves African Gold environmental permit for Kobada project

Mali’s ministry of environment has approved African Gold’s environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) for the Kobada gold project and issued an updated environmental permit.

The company said that the ESIA marks a key milestone in the permitting process and is the culmination of extensive consultations and stakeholder engagement.

“The approval of the ESIA and issuance of the environmental permit is a major achievement for our company and brings us to the final stages of the permitting process for Kobada,” said African Gold chief executive Danny Callow.

The company recently announced results of a definitive feasibility study for the Kobada gold project, which showed that the 3 million tonnes per annum operation has the potential of producing 1.2 million ounces (oz) of gold over a 16-year life-of-mine.

African Gold is expecting an average annual gold production of 100,000 oz over the first 10 years.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





