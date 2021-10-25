Exclusive
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
Rio Tinto’s historic 2021 Argyle Pink Diamonds™ Tender delivers record breaking results
Image credit: Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto’s 2021 Argyle Pink Diamonds™ Tender collection of 70 rare pink and red diamonds from its Argyle mine in Australia has delivered the most significant set of record-breaking results in its 38-year history, according to a press release from Rio Tinto.
The 2021 collection, titled The Journey Beyond™, is a historical collection comprising the pinnacle of the Argyle production, mined in its final year of operations, before closing in November 2020.
The diamonds were fiercely contested around the world in a series of virtual and face to face viewings.
Sinead Kaufman, Chief Executive of Rio Tinto Minerals said “We are delighted with these results that are a reflection of the beauty, rarity and unique provenance of Argyle pink diamonds. They are also a testament to all those involved in taking these gems from a mine in remote Western Australia to the world.” The 2021 collection continued its trajectory of double-digit price growth with 19 successful bidders from nine countries. Lot Number 1, Argyle Eclipse™, a 3.47 carat, radiant shaped Fancy Intense Pink diamond was won by famed Australian jeweller and Argyle Pink Diamonds Select Atelier™, Calleija. Calleija was also the successful bidder for Lot Number 5, Argyle Bohème ™ a 1.01 Carat, radiant shaped Fancy Red diamond. With COVID-19 restrictions in place in Australia Calleija bid exclusively based on a virtual viewing of the collection. Jeweller John Calleija said “It is an extraordinary opportunity and a privilege to be part of this historic collection. We are humbled to be the custodians of these uniquely Australian jewels and are delighted to be part of their enduring legacy.”
The other three hero diamonds from the 2021 Argyle Pink Diamonds collection were won by long standing bidders, with Lot Number 2, Argyle Stella™ and Lot Number 4, Argyle Solaris™ going to Singapore and Lot Number 3, Argyle Lumiere™ to the US.
With 37 years of Argyle pink diamond production in global markets Rio Tinto made the decision to retain the Argyle Pink Diamonds™ brand and maintain its position as a pre-eminent fancy coloured diamond specialist.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished