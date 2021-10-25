Hong Kong’s Kunming Diamonds wins Rio Tinto’s final rare Argyle™ blue diamonds

Image credit: Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto’s entire 2021 ‘Once in a Blue Moon’ Tender collection of 41 lots of carefully curated Argyle blue and violet diamonds, has been won by a single bidder, the Hong Kong fancy coloured diamond specialist, Kunming Diamonds, as per a press release.Kunming Diamonds’ history making global bid for the 24.88 carats of final ‘beyond rare’ blue jewels from the East Kimberley region of Western Australia, is a significant moment in the history of the Argyle mine and the coloured diamond industry.Harsh Maheshwari, Executive Director of Kunming Diamonds said "We are delighted to be part of Argyle's legacy in this historical moment, acquiring the Once in a Blue Moon collection. We cherish becoming the custodians of the final Australian treasures from this iconic and industry-defining mine and look forward to unearthing the incredible possibilities in the years to come."The Argyle mine sporadically produced small blue and violet diamonds in a beautiful array of shades and with the closure of Argyle it is extremely unlikely that there will ever be another collective offering of iconic gems in this colour spectrum from a single mine.Sinead Kaufman, Chief Executive of Rio Tinto Minerals said the rarity and beauty of the Once in a Blue Moon diamonds speaks volumes. “They are highly coveted, the ultimate limited edition and we congratulate Kunming Diamonds on their global bid,” she added.Over the past decade Kunming Diamonds has worked closely with Argyle, becoming an Authorised Partner™ for Argyle Pink Diamonds™ and growing its global expertise in certified fancy coloured diamods.