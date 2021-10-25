Exclusive
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
Hong Kong’s Kunming Diamonds wins Rio Tinto’s final rare Argyle™ blue diamonds
Image credit: Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto’s entire 2021 ‘Once in a Blue Moon’ Tender collection of 41 lots of carefully curated Argyle blue and violet diamonds, has been won by a single bidder, the Hong Kong fancy coloured diamond specialist, Kunming Diamonds, as per a press release.
Kunming Diamonds’ history making global bid for the 24.88 carats of final ‘beyond rare’ blue jewels from the East Kimberley region of Western Australia, is a significant moment in the history of the Argyle mine and the coloured diamond industry.
Harsh Maheshwari, Executive Director of Kunming Diamonds said "We are delighted to be part of Argyle's legacy in this historical moment, acquiring the Once in a Blue Moon collection. We cherish becoming the custodians of the final Australian treasures from this iconic and industry-defining mine and look forward to unearthing the incredible possibilities in the years to come."
The Argyle mine sporadically produced small blue and violet diamonds in a beautiful array of shades and with the closure of Argyle it is extremely unlikely that there will ever be another collective offering of iconic gems in this colour spectrum from a single mine.
Sinead Kaufman, Chief Executive of Rio Tinto Minerals said the rarity and beauty of the Once in a Blue Moon diamonds speaks volumes. “They are highly coveted, the ultimate limited edition and we congratulate Kunming Diamonds on their global bid,” she added.
Over the past decade Kunming Diamonds has worked closely with Argyle, becoming an Authorised Partner™ for Argyle Pink Diamonds™ and growing its global expertise in certified fancy coloured diamods.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished