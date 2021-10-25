Implats makes nonbinding indicative proposal to acquire RBPlat

Impala Platinum (Implats) has made a non-binding indicative proposal to acquire 100% of the issued ordinary shares of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat).

The companies said in a joint cautionary statement on Wednesday that should Implats acquire all the issued ordinary shares in RBPlat, an application will be made to the JSE for the issued ordinary shares of RBPlat to be delisted.

The parties have completed a reciprocal due diligence exercise and are progressing a proposed transaction implementation agreement.

RBPlat's operations include the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine (BRPM), the Styldrift mine, the BRPM Concentrator complex and the Maseve concentrator plant in Rustenburg, in the North West.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





