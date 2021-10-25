Exclusive
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
Petra reduces net debt to $208mln
The company’s debt was $692.3 million as of 30 September 2020.
Petra said since the launch of its Project 2022, which commenced in July 2019, a standardised business improvement process has become part of the company’s operating model.
“It is used not only to improve throughput and reduce costs but to also generate improvements in other key areas of the business such as safety,” the company said.
“Through a process of idea generation, various ideas were selected and implemented as closely monitored projects with the objective of improving throughput at all of the company’s operations, and to optimise operating and capital expenditure across the group.”
Petra said annualised operating cashflow benefits of about $70 million are expected to be delivered through the Project 2022 initiatives and are expected to result in the group meeting its $100 million to $150 million net free cash flow target by the end of June 2022.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in cChief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished