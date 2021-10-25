Exclusive
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
Paul Zimnisky forecasts lab-grown diamond jewelry market will almost double by 2025
In the five years since larger, higher-quality lab diamond jewelry began hitting the wider consumer market, production technologies have vastly improved, the number of suppliers has greatly multiplied and many retailers have begun to test, and in some cases fully-adopt, the novel product, says Paul Zimnisky, a leading independent diamond industry analyst in a press release on his lab-grown diamond production report. Industry participants have since segmented into more specific business strategies whether it be lowest-cost diamond jewelry, carbon-neutral branded diamonds or non-jewelry “supermaterial” applications.
Estimated lab-diamond production for use in jewelry has grown from just a few hundred-thousand polished carats per annum as recently as four years ago to almost 3 million polished carats in 2021 worth almost $2 billion, representing an estimated mid-to-high single-digit percentage of the total global polished diamond market. The figure is forecast to grow to almost $4 billion by 2025.
Down-stream, it appears that many consumers that are choosing a lab-diamond in the place of a natural diamond are doing so because of the notable price differential. Based on a survey of prices, a consumer can buy a better-than-average-quality 2.15-carat lab diamond solitaire for the price of an equivalent 1.00-carat natural.
In general, the price differential between generic lab-created and natural diamonds has steadily widened in recent years —in some cases expanding from a 10-15% differential just a few years ago to as much as 75%-or-more at present, i.e. the differential being the “discount” of a lab-diamond relative to a natural diamond of similar size and quality.
While it is likely that some lab-diamond companies will successfully apply branding leverage and other strategies allowing their product to garner a premium to most, especially generic, lab-diamonds, longer-term it is forecasted that a growing amount of lab-diamond jewelry will be marketed with more of a “fashion-jewelry” orientation, i.e. as lower-priced jewelry competing less with higher-priced natural diamond jewelry.
Looking longer-term, novel and emerging industrial applications for diamond are forecasted to drive the man-made diamond industry’s greatest growth, whether it be in advanced thermal management devices, medical equipment, energy storage or semiconductors —which alone is estimated to be almost a half-trillion-dollar industry. The market size of these applications far exceeds that of jewelry, and the end user is much more likely to be indiscriminate about whether the diamond is manufactured or natural.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished