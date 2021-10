Gem Auctions DMCC to debut rough diamond tender in November

Gem Auctions DMCC, founded by mining entrepreneur Alan Davies, will hold its first-ever rough diamond auction in Dubai, UAE next month.For its first auction, Gem Auctions DMCC will present over 100,000 carats of rough diamonds with an estimated total value of over $50 mn from 17-22 November 2021 at the Dubai Diamond Exchange, the largest diamond tender facility in the world. The run-of-mine production will include single stones as well as parcels of diamonds.Alan Davies, Founder of Gem Auctions DMCC, said: “Gem Auctions DMCC is the culmination of 25 years in the diamond and mining industry, from setting up diverse mining operations to innovating rough gem marketing platforms. We are incredibly proud to bring over this high-quality production to Dubai for our first auction and to market it to the biggest rough diamond users in the world.”In addition to being the founder of Gem Auctions DMCC, Davies currently serves as CEO of Zambian mining company ‘Moxico Resources’ and was CEO, Diamonds, Energy and Minerals of Rio Tinto where he led and innovated their diamond mining and tender operations from 2012-2016.Further information about Gem Auctions DMCC can be found here: www.gemauctions.ae ; and parties interested in connecting with the Gem Auctions DMCC team can send inquiries to ...support@gemauctions.ae