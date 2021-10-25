Exclusive
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
25 october 2021
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
Gem Auctions DMCC to debut rough diamond tender in November
For its first auction, Gem Auctions DMCC will present over 100,000 carats of rough diamonds with an estimated total value of over $50 mn from 17-22 November 2021 at the Dubai Diamond Exchange, the largest diamond tender facility in the world. The run-of-mine production will include single stones as well as parcels of diamonds.
Alan Davies, Founder of Gem Auctions DMCC, said: “Gem Auctions DMCC is the culmination of 25 years in the diamond and mining industry, from setting up diverse mining operations to innovating rough gem marketing platforms. We are incredibly proud to bring over this high-quality production to Dubai for our first auction and to market it to the biggest rough diamond users in the world.”
In addition to being the founder of Gem Auctions DMCC, Davies currently serves as CEO of Zambian mining company ‘Moxico Resources’ and was CEO, Diamonds, Energy and Minerals of Rio Tinto where he led and innovated their diamond mining and tender operations from 2012-2016.
Further information about Gem Auctions DMCC can be found here: www.gemauctions.ae; and parties interested in connecting with the Gem Auctions DMCC team can send inquiries to ...support@gemauctions.ae.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished