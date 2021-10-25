Angola earns over $5mln from semi-industrial diamonds in two years

Angola raked in about $5.1 million revenue from semi-industrial diamonds between March 2019 and September 2021, according to media reports.

Xinhua news agency quoted Endiama executive administrator Ana Feijo as saying that 34,855.53 carats were produced and sold at an average price of between $88 and 131.18 per carat.

The Endiama official, who was addressing an assessment meeting on the semi-industrial mining activities in the southern African country, said that semi-industrial mining made it possible to employ more than 4,600 workers from more than 1,000 workers recorded in 2019.

Angola is planning to produce an annual output of 14 million carats of industrial diamonds per year.

The country produced about 8 million carats of industrial diamonds last year from 9.4 million carats in 2019.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





