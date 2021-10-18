Exclusive
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
Yesterday
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
Petra Diamonds nearly doubles Q1 revenue
It said the first-quarter revenue also benefited from realised diamond prices on a like-for-like basis rising about 3% compared to the fourth-quarter fiscal year 2021.
“The company has delivered a very strong revenue result due to the contribution of exceptional stone sales, supported by the continued strength in the diamond market,” said Petra chief executive Richard Duffy.
However, year-on-year production down 12% to 861,991 carats in the first quarter from 974,346 carats, due to planned decreases in tonnages and grade as part of the strategy to mitigate the waste ingress at the Finsch mine in South Africa.
Production rose 8% compared to 794,952 carats in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021.
The increase, it said, follows steps to address the impact of waste ingress at the Finsch mine in South Africa.
Petra said its fiscal year 2022 production guidance is between 3.1 million carats and 3.4 million carats.
It said the re-engineering projects at Finsch and Koffiefontein initiated in July 2021 continue and the company will provide further information on these projects in February 2022.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished