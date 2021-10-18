Exclusive
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
Yesterday
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GJEPC requests direct supply of rough diamonds from ALROSA
GJEPC proposed the formation of a mechanism for the direct supply of natural rough diamonds by ALROSA, especially to micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs). It also apprised ALROSA’s leaders about its newly established auction platform Surat International DiaTrade Center (SIDC), a Special Notified Zone (SNZ) in the manufacturing hub, Surat.
Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC commented: “We have discussed possible ways of collaboration with ALROSA, and will soon submit a plan so that our MSME sector would secure direct access of rough from the world leader in diamond mining.”
Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA, stated, “I am happy to be meeting my colleagues from India in person after almost two years. From ALROSA’s perspective, India remains the most important centre for manufacturing diamonds, and is the third-biggest consumer of diamond jewellery as well. I’m certain that today’s discussions will further strengthen Indo-Russian cooperation in diamonds and benefit the natural diamond pipeline at large.”
ALROSA anticipates stable growth this year with an estimated diamond output of 31.5 mn cts with the possibility of increasing to 33 mn cts.
Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC said: GJEPC’s collaboration with ALROSA on various fronts including direct sourcing of rough, would further help in serving the global gem and jewellery industry in a better and competitive manner in comparison to other segments.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished