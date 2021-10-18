GJEPC requests direct supply of rough diamonds from ALROSA

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) welcomed representatives from ALROSA including Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO, and Stanislav Martanus, Head of Customer Policy Centre, and Dmitry Amelkin, Head of Strategic Development & Polishing Division at its Mumbai office 22, October, 2021.

GJEPC proposed the formation of a mechanism for the direct supply of natural rough diamonds by ALROSA, especially to micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs). It also apprised ALROSA’s leaders about its newly established auction platform Surat International DiaTrade Center (SIDC), a Special Notified Zone (SNZ) in the manufacturing hub, Surat.

Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC commented: “We have discussed possible ways of collaboration with ALROSA, and will soon submit a plan so that our MSME sector would secure direct access of rough from the world leader in diamond mining.”

Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA, stated, “I am happy to be meeting my colleagues from India in person after almost two years. From ALROSA’s perspective, India remains the most important centre for manufacturing diamonds, and is the third-biggest consumer of diamond jewellery as well. I’m certain that today’s discussions will further strengthen Indo-Russian cooperation in diamonds and benefit the natural diamond pipeline at large.”

ALROSA anticipates stable growth this year with an estimated diamond output of 31.5 mn cts with the possibility of increasing to 33 mn cts.

Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC said: GJEPC’s collaboration with ALROSA on various fronts including direct sourcing of rough, would further help in serving the global gem and jewellery industry in a better and competitive manner in comparison to other segments.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





