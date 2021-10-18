NDC partners with Assouline to launch ‘Diamonds’ – a coffee table book

Image credit: NDC

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) in partnership with Assouline, has launched a coffee table book called ‘Diamonds’ on 21 October 2021 with Edward Enninful, Editor in Chief of British Vogue writing the foreword, says an announcement from the Council.According to NDC, diamond sales are continuing to break records as people find themselves more deeply sentimental throughout the pandemic, recognizing that life is short! Also, committing to those who love and signifying relationships is on top priority among people nowadays. This is attributed to the boom in engagements and weddings the world over, which NDC directly relates to diamond jewelry sales.The table book ‘Diamonds’ catapults this elusive precious stone from its earthly, billions-of-years-old origins into the 21st century with a depiction of the modern diamond dream… every diamond has a story!‘Diamonds’ is a collection of sacred anecdotes from a host of interesting people starring the world’s most sought-after tangible luxury good. And, it also features extraordinary photography from Greg Williams, Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, Mikael Jansson, and Erik Madigan Heck among many others showcase diamonds as they haven’t been seen before in this collection. Celebrities like Maria Borges, Dua Lipa, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Shawn Mendes, turning the book into a Collector’s piece.