Exclusive
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
Yesterday
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
NDC partners with Assouline to launch ‘Diamonds’ – a coffee table book
Image credit: NDC
The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) in partnership with Assouline, has launched a coffee table book called ‘Diamonds’ on 21 October 2021 with Edward Enninful, Editor in Chief of British Vogue writing the foreword, says an announcement from the Council.
According to NDC, diamond sales are continuing to break records as people find themselves more deeply sentimental throughout the pandemic, recognizing that life is short! Also, committing to those who love and signifying relationships is on top priority among people nowadays. This is attributed to the boom in engagements and weddings the world over, which NDC directly relates to diamond jewelry sales.
Image credit: NDC
The table book ‘Diamonds’ catapults this elusive precious stone from its earthly, billions-of-years-old origins into the 21st century with a depiction of the modern diamond dream… every diamond has a story!
‘Diamonds’ is a collection of sacred anecdotes from a host of interesting people starring the world’s most sought-after tangible luxury good. And, it also features extraordinary photography from Greg Williams, Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, Mikael Jansson, and Erik Madigan Heck among many others showcase diamonds as they haven’t been seen before in this collection. Celebrities like Maria Borges, Dua Lipa, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Shawn Mendes, turning the book into a Collector’s piece.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished